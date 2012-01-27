Dwight Schrute May Get An 'Office' Spin-Off

Photo: NBC

We saw this coming. NBC is considering a spinoff for “The Office” featuring Rainn Wilson who plays Dwight Schrute, the conniving, quick witted Assistant to the Regional Manager.



According to Deadline:

“NBC is working on an Office spinoff starring Rainn Wilson for a potential midseason 2013 launch. No deals have been closed yet but I’ve learned that the proposed spinoff is a family comedy…”

The show would centre around Dwight’s life on the family beet farm. Wilson and “Office” executive producer/showrunner Paul Lieberstein have been throwing around the idea of a Dwight Schrute family farm series for a while.

“Paul and Rainn have been joking for years about Dwight’s life on the farm, his family and how ill-suited he is to run a B&B,” a source close to “The Office” told Deadline.

Currently in season 8, “The Office” has arguably run its course after Steve Carrell‘s departure as lead Michael Scott. Not even the star power of Kathy Bates and the cynical Robert California (James Spader) could make “The Office” work.

Despite Dwight’s popularity as one of the most entertaining characters on the show, we’re wondering if “The Office” has enough steam left to even warrant a spinoff. (If anything, we would have enjoyed some more face time for Creed.)

Sure, some successful long-running shows have emerged from spinoffs (“Fraiser,” “The Jeffersons,” “Benson”), but we’re betting the Schrute family farm won’t be one of them.

