Dwight Howard Will Reportedly Ditch The Lakers And Leave $30 Million On The Table

According to ESPN’s Chris Broussard, it’s unlikely that Dwight Howard will re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers this summer.



Howard is an unrestricted free agent, meaning he can sign with any team.

But under the NBA’s new rules, the Lakers can offer him a contract worth $118 million over five years, and everyone else can only offer him a $88 million deal over four years.

He’d be leaving $30 million on the table if he left LA.

The Lakers could potentially sign-and-trade Howard so they don’t let him go for nothing, but the team is reportedly not interested in any sign-and-trade scenarios.

Broussard reports that the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks are potential landing spot for Howard.

The Rockets are probably the most intriguing option. They’re one of the youngest teams in the league, and they outperformed expectations last season.

But as we know, Howard can change his mind at any moment. Maybe when it comes closer to decision time, he’ll reconsidered leaving that $30 million on the table.

