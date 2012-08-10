A New Dwight Howard Blockbuster Has Emerged, And It Involves Four Superstars

Photo: Getty Images/Sam Greenwood
After a few weeks of silence, a new framework for a Dwight Howard blockbuster is in the works, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports.Here’s what the potential trade looks like:
- Los Angeles Lakers get: Dwight Howard, Al Harrington
- Orlando Magic get: Pau Gasol, Arron Afflalo
- Philadelphia 76ers get: Andrew Bynum
- Denver Nuggets get: Andre Iguodala
This trade is significantly different from the failed trade that would have sent Dwight to Brooklyn, but it’s just as complicated.
That trade involved a bunch of middling players and draft picks, this deal includes four big stars (Dwight, Bynum, Gasol, Iguodala).
Logic suggests that a trade with more superstars is more combustible because teams value these players differently. In addition, Woj reported that nothing was imminent.
We’ll keep you updated.
