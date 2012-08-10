A New Dwight Howard Blockbuster Has Emerged, And It Involves Four Superstars

Photo: Getty Images/Sam Greenwood

After a few weeks of silence, a new framework for a Dwight Howard blockbuster is in the works, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports.Here’s what the potential trade looks like:



Los Angeles Lakers get: Dwight Howard, Al Harrington

Orlando Magic get: Pau Gasol, Arron Afflalo

Philadelphia 76ers get: Andrew Bynum

Denver Nuggets get: Andre Iguodala

This trade is significantly different from the failed trade that would have sent Dwight to Brooklyn, but it’s just as complicated.

That trade involved a bunch of middling players and draft picks, this deal includes four big stars (Dwight, Bynum, Gasol, Iguodala).

Logic suggests that a trade with more superstars is more combustible because teams value these players differently. In addition, Woj reported that nothing was imminent.

We’ll keep you updated.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.