A New Dwight Howard Blockbuster Has Emerged, And It Involves Four Superstars

Tony Manfred
Dwight Howard wants trade to Nets, Mavericks, Knicks

Photo: Getty Images/Sam Greenwood

After a few weeks of silence, a new framework for a Dwight Howard blockbuster is in the works, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports.Here’s what the potential trade looks like:

  • Los Angeles Lakers get: Dwight Howard, Al Harrington
  • Orlando Magic get: Pau Gasol, Arron Afflalo
  • Philadelphia 76ers get: Andrew Bynum
  • Denver Nuggets get: Andre Iguodala

This trade is significantly different from the failed trade that would have sent Dwight to Brooklyn, but it’s just as complicated.

That trade involved a bunch of middling players and draft picks, this deal includes four big stars (Dwight, Bynum, Gasol, Iguodala).

Logic suggests that a trade with more superstars is more combustible because teams value these players differently. In addition, Woj reported that nothing was imminent.

We’ll keep you updated.

