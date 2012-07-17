EPIC FALL FROM GRACE: How Dwight Howard Went From Fan favourite To Most Hated Man In The NBA

Photo: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Dwight Howard entered the NBA straight out of high school with enormous promise in 2004.His quick progression to best NBA big man catapulted the Orlando Magic to the top of a short list of yearly championship contenders.



But somewhere along the way Howard grew annoyed with his coach, teammates, and the Magic front office and things quickly soured.

Howard’s trade demands suddenly became an enormous PR mess and his strong standing with fans went downhill fast. It’s gotten so bad, he’s surprisingly taken over LeBron James as enemy No. 1 in basketball circles.

Now, after nearly getting his wish to end up in Brooklyn, it looks like Howard will have to play yet another frustrating season with the Magic.

