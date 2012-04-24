Report: Dwight Howard Is Disgusted With The Orlando Magic And Wants Out, Again

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

There truly seems to be no end to the Dwight Howard saga in Orlando.It appeared as if things had finally settled down with Howard being done for the year after needing surgery to repair his injured back, but a new report from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith suggests otherwise.



Howard is reportedly completely annoyed with the way the Orlando Magic have handled the entire situation and wants out.

AGAIN.

Here’s what Stephen A. Smith said on SportsCenter Saturday (via I am a GM):

“The minute this season is over, according to what I am hearing from his camp, you can expect Dwight Howard to tell Orlando. ‘Get me out of here. I don’t want to be here any longer.’

Howard is specifically bothered with the way he’s been treated lately, according to Smith:

“The way he’s been treated, along with the way his teammates have been AWOL on him as far as he’s concerned. You’ve got a problem. Not to mention the fact, there’s one other little Cliff Note that you might find interesting. When he had his back surgery, they were talking about giving him a flight on AirTran or something like that. This is the kind of stuff that I’ve been told in the last 24 hours in terms of how they’ve treated him. He feels as a superstar, he’s been treated as a scrub.”

This comes less than three weeks after the entire Howard-Stan Van Gundy mess came to a head when Van Gundy revealed that management had told him Howard asked he be fired.

Howard later denied the whole thing, but numerous reports from behind the scenes suggested it was all true and he was very angry with the organisation for informing Van Gundy.

He may have signed on through the end of next season, but with or without Van Gundy as coach it doesn’t seem like Howard is keen on staying in Orlando much longer.

The latest development is sure to excite the soon-to-be Brooklyn Nets.

And before anyone dismisses Stephen A. Smith’s reporting, it would be wise to remember that he was the first to throw out the idea that LeBron James and Chris Bosh could take a little bit less money to join forces with Dwyane Wade in Miami. Everyone threw Stephen A. under the bus when he said that a few summers ago and look who got the last laugh then.

