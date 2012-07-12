Report: The Dwight Howard Trade To Brooklyn Is Dead

Photo: AP

The Brooklyn Nets have cut off trade talks for Dwight Howard, ESPN’s Ric Bucher just reported on Sportscenter.Orlando wanted to get a deal done by the end of business today, but a last-ditch effort to finalise a deal fell through, according to Bucher.



No word on whether the Magic are still exploring trades with the Lakers or Rockets, but the Nets are now apparently out.

Brooklyn will stick with Brook Lopez at centre — who they just gave a max, five-year, $58-million extension.

They are also trying to retain Kris Humphries, according to Howard Beck of the New York Times.

Magic GM Rob Hennigan said at a press conference this afternoon: “We’re still talking to the Nets…currently it’s in a stationary position.” (exact quote via Brian Windhorst)

Either way, it appears as though Dwight isn’t headed to Brooklyn anytime soon. But, as John Hollinger of ESPN put it on Twitter, “Reminder that ‘dead’ trade talks are kind of like ‘dead’ zombies in horror movies.”

