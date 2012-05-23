Dwight Howard Still Wants To Be Traded Even Though He Got His Coach And GM Fired

Photo: Getty Images/Sam Greenwood

Dwight Howard doesn’t care that the Orlando Magic have given in to his demands and gotten rid of head coach Stan Van Gundy and GM Otis Smith, he still “desperately” wants to be traded, according to Chris Sheridan of Sheridan Hoops.A source very close to Howard spoke to Sheridan, saying he wants to be traded before the start of next season “in order to start a new chapter of his career.”



The source lists the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks as teams near the top of Howard’s list, but adds both Los Angeles teams as contenders as well.

Many assumed the firing of his coach and GM would be enough to make Howard happy, but this new report proves otherwise.

The Magic are on the record as saying they won’t go through another year like the last one.

If Howard doesn’t sign a long term extension this summer, they will “make the decisions necessary” so next year isn’t a mess, they say. In other words, they’ll trade Howard.

So the Magic are finally done coddling Howard and he wants out anyway, which makes a trade the likeliest conclusion.

Monday’s firings now appear to be just the beginning of Orlando’s summer house cleaning.

