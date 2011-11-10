Dwight Howard, Tim Tebow and LeBron James Treated Twitter Followers To An Epic Conversation Monday

Photo: Twitter

Superstars’ conversing with other superstars is fascinating. For whatever reason, us “common folk” love it. But rarely were we ever allowed into their lives. Until Twitter happened.



Last night, sports fans gained special access into an epic three-way conversation between sports’ biggest celebrities.

Dwight Howard! Tim Tebow! And LeBron James!

Here’s how it went down:

Howard, not shy about his love for the latest sports meme sweeping the nation, Tebowing, tweeted at the Broncos quarterback another classic image of the Magic centre assuming the position.

To which Tebow responded:

“@DwightHoward lol appreciate the love Superman!”

To which Howard replied:

“@TimTebow keep up the good work. Despite all the haters u work hard u got heart and u got Jesus. U can’t lose.”

An appreciative Tebow wrote back:

“@DwighHoward thank you brother, will do! Jesus is above all else!”

But it didn’t end there! Tebow had some additional thoughts for Howard and one of his unemployed basketball peers:

“And btw @DwightHoward if the lockout continues, you & @KingJames need to come get fitted for your Broncos uni’s!”

Howard, yukking it up, wrote:

“@Tim Tebow lol ion need in shoulder pads hahaha I was born with some. And bron don’t need a chin strap. He already got a strong chin lol Jk”

LeBron, who’d just got done “hooping” at a Jewish Community centre basketball game, appreciated the invite:

“I hear u @TimTebow. I’m nice on that field. By the way, good win yesterday!

But Tebow wasn’t the only winner. We all were.

