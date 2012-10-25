Dwight Howard Never Had A Drink Until He Was Traded To The Lakers

Sports Illustrated’s cover story this week focuses on Dwight Howard and his new team, the Lakers.



The issue drops today, but there are a few interesting tidbits from the article online already.

One highlight that stuck out the most, Howard had never had a sip of alcohol until he was traded to the Lakers. From SI:

On the night of Aug. 10, when Howard was dealt to the Lakers, he went to dinner at Mastro’s in Beverly Hills, and a large group of strangers invited him to their private room. “They said, ‘Dwight, we want to welcome you to L.A. and make a toast to you and your new journey here,’ ” Howard recalls. “I told them, ‘Thank you, but I don’t drink, I’ve never had a drink before.’ And then I thought about it, and I was like, You know what, I think this deserves a drink.” He clinked glasses and lifted one to his lips.

Some other gems from the story? While he was recovering from injury he loved building Legos and watching cartoon movies, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar once made him cry, “in a good way.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.