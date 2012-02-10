Dwight Howard Snubs The Wheelchair-Bound Owner Of The Orlando Magic

Photo: AP Images

The bad blood between Dwight Howard and the Orlando Magic may have boiled to the surface yesterday. According to Tom Haberstroh of ESPN.com, Howard appeared to snub the owner of the Magic when he entered the locker room prior to last night’s game.It looks even worse now that the 85-year old owner is restricted to a wheelchair.



While players such as Jason Richardson and Daniel Orton went out of their way to greet [Richard] Devos, Howard did not acknowledge the wheelchair-bound owner upon entering the locker room or during Devos’ media session.

It is no secret that Dwight Howard wants the Orlando Magic to trade him (to a team of his choice). And so far, no deal has been made, and the Magic are still hoping to re-sign their superstar.

