Report: Dwight Howard Plans On Signing With The Mavericks If The Magic Don't Trade Him

Photo: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Mark Cuban may have lost out big time this summer by not being able to land Deron Williams, but he may still be able to get a superstar next summer.Dwight Howard plans on signing with the Dallas Mavericks next summer if Orlando doesn’t trade him to the Nets or Lakers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports.



Orlando Magic executives met with Howard Wednesday to convince him to stay with the team long term, but their pitch failed.

Howard would prefer to leave Orlando ASAP via a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers. The problem with that scenario is that he’s already made it clear he’ll test free agency next summer and not sign an extension with his new team.

Also, LA seems content with keeping their current roster and seeing how many titles they can win with new addition Steve Nash.

That’s made any team looking to add Howard, including the Brooklyn Nets come January when Brook Lopez can be traded again, wary of giving up so much for a short term rental player.

All of this leaves the Mavs in the best position to add Howard once he hits free agency in 2013, according to Wojnarowski

Mavs owner Mark Cuban plans to make a run at Howard, and potentially another star player, to join Dirk Nowitzki.

Dallas will have less than $40 million on the books in 2013, making a push for Howard and/or another star like Atlanta Hawks forward Josh Smith or Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul feasible.

ALSO SEE: The Winners And Losers From A Huge NBA Offseason→

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.