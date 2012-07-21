Dwight Howard Says He Won't Re-Sign Anywhere, Making It Foolish For Any Team To Trade For Him

Photo: AP Images

The national Dwightmare has taken a new turn now that Howard’s agent, Dan Fegan, has revealed that no matter where Dwight Howard is traded (if he is), he will not re-sign in the summer of 2013, according to ESPN.”Dwight’s position has remained unchanged since the end of this past season. He fully intends to explore free agency at the end of next season, regardless of what team trades for him, including Brooklyn.”



There were rumours swirling yesterday that Howard would re-sign with the Lakers if dealt to Los Angeles, but Dwight has quickly quashed that speculation.

If Howard indeed will not re-sign anywhere, then the risk in trading for him increases exponentially.

Combined with Howard’s history of rocky relationships with his own teammates and coaches, and his fickle sense of loyalty, there really is no reason for a team to give away a marquee player, young assets and future draft picks for potentially just one year of Dwight.

Los Angeles remains the most logical destination, but Dwight knows that both Kobe Bryant and Steve Nash are nearing the end of their respective careers, and signing long term with a Lakers team that will only get worse with age might not be the best option.

The Lakers can likely justify a trade for Howard thinking that the team could be considered the favourite for the NBA title with a big three of Howard, Nash and Bryant — but the Lakers may only ever get one shot at the championship with that trio.

If Los Angeles wins, Howard may be inclined to stay, but that’s a big “if” given the presence of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Miami Heat.

Though it has seemed inevitable that Howard will not be in Orlando to start the next season, the Magic are content to wait until the trade deadline to get the best possible package for Howard. If Dwight won’t commit to re-signing, that package may never come.

