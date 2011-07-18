Dwight Howard Wants To Play In China Next Season

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org and commons.wikimedia.org

Dwight Howard says there’s a “huge possibility” of him playing overseas next year.The Orlando centre pinpointed China as a possible location.



“I’m not at liberty to talk about it, but there’s a huge possibility about me going to China or me going overseas to play basketball.”

If Howard were to go, he’d be the second NBA superstar to sign a contract overseas. Nets point guard Deron Williams agreed to terms with the Turkish team Besiktas a few weeks ago, paving the way for other big names to jet to Europe or Asia if the lockout continues.

The only risk? Injury.

“I’d have to think [about Europe] seriously, but it’s not a decision that should be made in a rush,” Howard told the AP. “I think China has more options. I’ve thought about it a little bit, but not in depth. The big issue is the potential of injury.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.