Report: Dwight Howard Has Made His Decision, And He's Going To Announce It On Twitter This Weekend

Dwight Howard has decided where he’s going to sign, according to Janis Carr of the OC Register.



But he’s not going to tell us yet.

He plans to announce it on Twitter as soon this weekend, Carr reports.

His Twitter handle is @DwightHoward, if you want to be the first to know where he’ll land.

Howard is believed to be choosing between five teams — the Lakers, Rockets, Warriors, Mavericks, and Hawks.

The Rockets are considered the frontrunner. But if he leaves Los Angeles, he’ll be leaving $30 million and an addition year on the table.

This morning, ESPN reported that the Lakers were growing more pessimistic about their chances of re-signing Howard.

It’s unclear why Howard is dragging out his free agency decision for so long. He stopped talking to teams and retreated to a resort in Aspen to mull over his decision Tuesday. But it sounds like we might, possibly, be getting a conclusion in the next 48 hours.

Should be a historic tweet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.