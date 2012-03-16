Dwight Howard Admits The Whole 'Trade Me, Don't Trade Me' Situation Has Been A Debacle

Photo: YouTube

Dwight Howard told RealGM.com he wants to stay with the Orlando Magic.”Man, listen, you know my heart, my soul and everything I have is in Orlando. I just can’t leave it behind.”



Howard also said he was sorry for the PR mess he caused, blaming the people around him for it.

“I have gotten some bad advice. I apologise for this circus I have caused to the fans of our city. They didn’t deserve none of this.”

He also stuck to his Superman alter ego, presumably in a more serious tone this time.

“The fans deserve a better hero and I will make that happen.”

The reasons behind Howard’s waffling are just more of the “Dwight just wants to be a nice guy”-fare, according to a source who spoke with Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports.

“Dwight doesn’t want to be the bad guy. He doesn’t want to be unpopular. He flaked out.”

So Howard won’t leave Orlando because he really needs everyone to like him. To really really like him.

Howard’s comments came after Wednesday’s ridiculousness in which no one had any clue as to what the heck was going on. That apparently included Howard.

So now that Howard is, to put it in his words, “all in” with the Orlando Magic, should we expect things to die down?

For a while at least.

Howard is only under contract for another year. There are no guarantees the Magic won’t have to go through this “circus” again next season. It’s not as if New Jersey, Dallas, or the Lakers have lost any interest in him.

Howard has continually asked Orlando to surround him with the necessary parts to have a championship team. So far that hasn’t happened.

Are we really to believe next spring’s trade deadline won’t be another disaster for Orlando?

As long as Dwight Howard is still wishy-washy (likely) and the Magic are no better than third in the Eastern Conference (even more likely), the answer is no.

