Dwight Howard's Pouting May Get The Magic's General Manager Fired

The Orlando Magic are collapsing and look destined for an early round playoff exit as they deal with the continuing mess that is Dwight Howard.Head coach Stan Van Gundy is certainly gone, especially after last week’s awkward press conference where he let the world know he was aware of Dwight’s request that he be fired.



But now comes even more fodder for just how far the Magic will go to appease their child-like superstar.

Ken Berger of CBS Sports has learned that Orlando is interested in hiring revered NBA exec Donnie Walsh once his contract with the New York Knicks expires June 30.

[It] would be a coup for an organisation looking to create an atmosphere of respect and accountability to calm the Dwight Howard drama, which has not been extinguished but only delayed. Unless Howard is completely out to lunch, he’d have to recognise that putting Walsh in charge — with a proven day-to-day GM like former Hornets executive Jeff Bower — would put the Magic on solid footing.

It’s no secret that current Magic GM Otis Smith and the rest of the front office are not favourites of Howard.

Magic ownership has taken Dwight’s side, even if it’s all but a mere formality that they’ll go through similar charades next year and he leaves anyway.

