Dwight Howard Lost A Free Throw Contest To A Mother Of Three

Free agent centre Dwight Howard did himself no favours losing a free throw contest to Los Angeles Times Lakers beat writer T.J. Simers’ daughter, Kelly Nielsen.



Howard blew off the challenge from the mother of three and shot his free throws left-handed. Nielsen shot 5-10 while Howard only made three of nine. His shooting was no aberration, last season he shot 49% from the line.

Howard agreed that if he lost he would donate $5,000 to charity. No word yet on which charity.

Watch the video below:

