Dwight Howard To The Lakers...In 2012

ESPN’s Ric Bucher may have caused GMs around the NBA to gulp today with this tweet:



“DisneyWorld vs. Disneyland feud could go DefCon1: Sources say DHoward has eye on Lakers if Magic don’t win a title in next 2 years.”

One would think that Kobe Bryant’s illustrious career might be winding down by the time Howard can become a free agent in 2012, but Bucher’s tweet indicates the Lakers might not have to start over from square one.

Luckily for the rest of the NBA, the Lakers already have over $67 million in player salaries on the books for 2012. Unfortunately, it appears that with some clever manoeuvring, such as a sign-and-trade with Howard going to the Lakers for Andrew Bynum’s expiring contract and other players, enough money could be cleared to keep Kobe, Pau Gasol and get Howard.

Gulp.

For more on the NBA go here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.