Dwight Howard just moved to Los Angeles to join The Lakers and he is very excited about his new team.



“I can’t wait to put on that Lakers jersey and go to war,” said Howard while presenting at the MTV Video Music Awards on Thursday night.

Watch his appearance at the awards below.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.