Dwight Howard Is Offended The Orlando Magic Didn't Retire His Jersey

Dwight Howard still has beef with the Orlando Magic because they haven’t retired his jersey yet. The Orlando Sentinel reported

that Howard was upset when the Magic gave the number 12 he wore in Orlando to Tobias Harris.

“I just think that despite whatever happened, there was a lot of things that I did and that we did as a team, and that number was special down there,” Howard said. “And I was a little bit upset about that.”

Harris requested 12 for his jersey to a honour a close friend of his that died of leukemia at 17-years old.

The Orlando Magic attempted to court Howard in his last few seasons after rumours he wanted to get traded starting in 2010 and then publicly stated his request in 2011. In attempt to sway Howard to stay, the Magic signed talented young players in Ryan Anderson and Glen Davis as well as former All-Stars in Vince Carter and Jason Richardson. None of those players are still on the team.

Two-time All Star game head coach Stan Van Gundy was fired by the Orlando Magic in 2012 almost entirely due to Howard. In a press conference in April 2012, Van Gundy publicly acknowledged that a member from the Magic management told him Howard wanted him fired.

But he still wants his number retired.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.