REPORT: NBA Star Dwight Howard Investigated For Alleged Child Abuse

Houston Rockets star center Dwight Howard is under investigation for allegedly abusing his own child, according to USA Today.

The allegation is coming from Cobb County, Georgia for an incident that was reported on October 1, 2014. Initially the investigation didn’t yield any results, but in the last 24 hours, more information has come to light. Now the case is back under the microscope.

TMZ broke the story, and says this of the investigation:

“… the Dept. of Children and Families in Florida (DCF) determined there wasn’t enough evidence of child abuse to go forward, but it turns out the incident occurred in Georgia. Howard admits he hit his kid with a belt, but says he didn’t know it was wrong because he was hit as a kid.”

NBA executive vice president of communications Mike Bass told USA TODAY Sports, “We are aware of the allegations concerning Dwight Howard and are in the process of independently gathering the facts.”

Dwight Howard’s Attorney has issued this statement, according to USA Today:

“The Florida Department of Children and Families thoroughly examined all of the evidence and determined that the claims of child abuse were not substantiated. The case was closed in September.

“(The child’s mother) Royce Reed is now shopping her baseless allegations to authorities in Georgia after the Florida DCF case was closed. Even though the allegations have already been found to have no merit, when a complaint about the welfare of a child is made to law enforcement, an investigation is commenced. We are confident the Georgia authorities will reach the same conclusion as the Florida authorities. The truth is on our side.

“It is appalling to see a mother use her son as a pawn against his father in attempt to extract money, which is what is happening in this case. While Royce Reed continues on her aimless quest with the media, Dwight Howard will continue to act in the best interest of his children and do whatever is necessary to protect them.”

