Dwight Howard Has Interest In Joining The Miami Heat And Forming The Most Ridiculous Sports Team Ever

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Most people assume that if Dwight Howard is not traded, he will sign with the New Jersey Nets once he hits the free agent market this summer.But according to Chris Mannix of SI.com, Howard does have interest in a couple of other teams, including the Miami Heat. Yes, the Miami Heat (via Twitter)…



Two teams sources say tell SI Howard will have interest in: Clippers and Miami. There are cap issues, but the interest is real.

Great Googly Moogly.

After the NBA vetoed the trade that would have sent Chris Paul to the Lakers (something David Stern still denies), there is no way the NBA would ever let Howard sign with the Heat, right?

Well, the NBA must approve all contracts, but it would seem they would have a hard time keeping a free agent from signing with the team of his choice. Then again, the Heat would have to shed another contract (Chris Bosh?) via trade, and the NBA could try to block that move.

But for the sake of sports fans everywhere, let’s hope there is nothing to this report.

