Dwight Howard Says He Wants To Finish The Season With Orlando

With the NBA trade deadline Thursday afternoon and rumours swirling everywhere, Dwight Howard informed the Orlando Magic that he wants to stay with the team through the end of the season.“I told them I want to finish this season out and give our team, give our fans some hope for the future.”



But before all you Magic fans start dancing in the streets, read the little caveat Howard threw in.

“But I feel they have to roll the dice. It might be tough, but I feel we’ve got a great opportunity. But they’ve got to roll it.”

A.k.a., “pick up some star players to help me out or we won’t win anything come playoff time and I’m gone.”

Orlando’s prospects of improving the team and keeping Howard around got even slimmer Wednesday when the Golden State Warriors shipped guard Monta Ellis to the Milwaukee Bucks. Ellis was rumoured to be a serious target for Orlando the last few weeks.

The Magic are so desperate to keep Howard, they’ve even offered him to have a say on whether or not head coach Stan Van Gundy and GM Otis Smith stick around.

Then there’s a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports saying that Howard is dead set on signing with the Brooklyn Nets over the summer and this is all a “complete ruse.”

Howard already said he wouldn’t sign an extension if he were traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the three teams on his list (LA, New Jersey/Brooklyn, and Dallas). His reasons for not signing an extension are simple: he can get way more money this summer as a full-rights free agent. That, or like Wojnarowski’s sources tell him, Howard is already Brooklyn-bound.

