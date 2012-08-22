This Image Proves Dwight Howard Sees Himself As The Lakers' Next Legendary Big Man

When Dwight Howard was traded, there was some concern that the Lakers would have trouble re-signing him next summer because of the franchise’s rich history of big men. The feeling is that Howard wants to build his own legacy, and at best, he would just be the next in a long line of great centres in Los Angeles. And at worst, he would be considered a giant bust if he fails to win championships.



But the artwork below, which is the new banner image on Howard’s Facebook page, suggests that he is embracing the challenge of carrying that heavy torch.

On the other hand, George Mikan (4), Wilt Chamberlain (1), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (5), and Shaquille O’Neal (3) combined to win 13 NBA championships with the Lakers. So maybe Howard should hold off on the comparisons for now…

Photo: Facebook.com/Dwight Howard

