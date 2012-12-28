Dwight Howard Got Ejected For Swatting A Nuggets Player Out Of The Air

The Lakers lost to the Nuggets 126-114 last night, breaking their five-game winning streak.



Midway through the third quarter, the Lakers were keeping it close when Kenneth Faried drove in for a layup on Dwight Howard. Howard fouled him hard in the face when Faried was at the peak of his jump, throwing him to the ground.

The referees reviewed the play and gave Howard a flagrant-2, ejecting him from the game.

Faried had 21 points and 15 rebounds, and managed to play on after this brutal foul:

