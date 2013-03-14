Dwight Howard Blew Orlando Magic Fans A Kiss After Throwing Down A Dunk Last Night

Dwight Howard returned to Orlando for the first time since signing with the Lakers on Tuesday night and scored a season-high 39 points.



But perhaps the best moment of Howard’s night came when he slammed down a dunk and then blew a kiss to Orlando fans who were booing him all night long. Looks like Kobe was able to “put a little bit of a**hole into him before the game.”

The Lakers won 106-97.



