Dwight Howard Got Dunked On At The End Of A Rough Game Against The Nuggets

Photo: YouTube

After a solid couple of games since the All-Star break, Dwight Howard had a rough one last night in Denver.The Lakers lost 119-108 to the younger, more athletic Nuggets, and Dwight had 15 points in 38 minutes while making only 3 for 14 free throws.



It’s not a terrible loss for the Lakers (it was the second night of a road back-to-back and the Nuggets were rested). But the disparity in energy and athleticism was striking.

This alley-oop was the exclamation point on the game. Kenneth Faried jumped right over a flat-footed Dwight and dunked on him:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

It wasn’t just dunks either. Earlier in the quarter JaVale McGee swatted a Howard hook shot like it was nothing:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Faried and JaVale are both athletic freaks, and they make a lot of opposing centres look slow. But it’s still shocking to see Dwight — one of the more athletic players in the league when he’s healthy — get out-jumped so dramatically.

Dwight also got comically out-hustled earlier in the game (via SB Nation). Rough night:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.