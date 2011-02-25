Dwight Howard And Deron Williams Have Discussed Joining Forces

Photo: AP Images

On ESPN this morning Ric Bucher reported that he’s heard that Deron Williams and Dwight Howard have discussed playing together in the future.Normally, we’d dismiss this as nonsense. We assume that most NBA players “discuss” playing together at one point or another, just as part of friendly conversation. However, Amar’e Stoudemire, Carmelo Anthony, and Chris Paul also discussed playing together last summer, as did Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade, and LeBron James, and we saw how that worked out.



We don’t know how seriously Williams and Howard have talked about the future, but clearly there’s a precedent for players planning to join forces.

Of course, Bucher has previously reported that Howard wants to join the Los Angeles Lakers when he can become a free agent next summer, so take this with a grain of salt. Howard will be tied to a number of other teams between now and next summer, but we won’t know for sure where he’s headed until he signs.

This is pure speculation, because as we know, plenty can happen between now and then. But with Deron Williams, Chris Paul, and Dwight Howard set to be free agents among others, and the Knicks, Nets, and others attempting to create superteams, the summer of 2012 could be almost as intriguing as the summer of 2010.

Bookmark the Sports Page >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.