Dwight Howard And Chris Paul Reportedly Want To Sign For The Same Team This Summer

Free agents Dwight Howard and Chris Paul want to be teammates, ESPN’s Chris Broussard reports.



Broussard says that Paul wants to say in Los Angeles, which means the Clippers would have to work out a sign-and-trade with the Lakers to acquire Howard.

The Clippers don’t have the cap space to sign Howard in unrestricted free agency.

There are multiple obstacles in front of this plan, and they are enormous:

Howard would have to take less money in a sign-and-trade.

The Clippers would have to blow up their young nucleus of Blake Griffin, Eric Bledsoe, and DeAndre Jordan.

The Lakers would have to be OK with turning their co-tenants into the NBA’s latest super team.

Broussard notes that there are other teams that have the cap space to sign both players, namely the Hawks. But he says Paul really wants to stay in LA and Dwight doesn’t want to play in Atlanta.

They’d both have to take less money if they left their teams too.

We’re sceptical, but it’s out there.

