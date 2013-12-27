Dwight Howard Bought Expensive Watches For His Teammates For Christmas

Dwight Howard played the role of Santa Clause for the Houston Rockets this Christmas, giving many of his teammates expensive watches before their game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

Howard was obviously in the gift-giving mood this year after signing a four-year contract worth $US88 million over the offseason:

“

Santa aka @dwighthoward given out Rolex’s for Christmas….” – Aaron Brooks

James Harden’s Audemars Piguet:

“

S/O to my guy!!!! @dwighthoward got me the AP I wanted for Christmas. That’s love bro”

Chandler Parson’s Rolex:

“Thank you @DwightHoward”

Greg Smith’s Rolex:

“

Thanks to the big homie @dwighthoward man got ya boy his first Rolex!!!”

