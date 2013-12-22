Dwayne Wayde Proposes To Actress Gabrielle Union With Huge Rock

After dating for nearly five years, Miami Heat star Dwayne Wayde put a ring on his girlfriend, actress Gabrielle Union. A big one.
Wade, 31, and Union, 41, both posted pictures of the massive engagement ring Saturday.
“Sooooo this happened… #Yessss,” wrote the “Bring It On” actress:
Wayde posted the same image with the caption “She said YES!!!” followed by a repost from his jeweler explaining the bling:
Big thanks to you my man…by @jasonofbh “Better look of the ring we had the pleasure of making for@dwyanewade and @gabunion CONGRATS!!! And please send my wedding invitation to my office. Lol#jasonofbh #engagement #diamond #diamondring#diamonds #beverlywilshire #cosmopolitanvegas” via@PhotoRepost_app
The couple have never been shy with sharing their relationship publicly via Instagram:
