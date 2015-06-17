How Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson charmed his way out of having to pay for a fender bender that was totally his fault

Would you rather ask a celebrity for their insurance information after a car accident or for an Instagram photo?

According to The Bleacher Report, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently sideswiped a truck in Wakefield, Massachusetts, taking down another truck’s side-view mirror.

When the driver of the truck, a man named Audie Bridges, realised who was behind the wheel, he was too starstruck to accept any money, telling Johnson “this is gonna be an awesome story!” and assuring Johnson he would be able to fix the mirror himself.

Then the two posed for a photo on Instagram.

Johnson captioned the photo:

He stared at me again, cocked his head sideways and said… ‘Uhhh.. Are you The Rock?’. I said ‘Yup.’ He broke out into a huge smile and said ‘Wow, this is gonna be an awesome story!’. I started belly laughing at that, then he started laughing and before you know it we’re both standing in the middle of the street pointing to his mirror and laughing like two ol’ crazy buddies.

Here’s the photo. At this time, it already has 462,000 likes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.