A YouTuber tried The Rock’s 50-set workout, and said she now gets why he eats so much

Dwayne Johnson in 'The Fate of the Furious.'

YouTuber Lucy Davis attempted to do the 50-set workout used by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The routine involved seven different back workouts and four different bicep workouts.

Davis said she now understands why Johnson eats so much.

A YouTube fitness influencer tried an intense workout used by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and came away more empathetic of the actor’s lifestyle habits.

Lucy Davis, who runs the YouTube channel Lucy Davis Fit, posted a video of her doing Johnson’s 50-set back and bicep workout in May.

“I got really lethargic after the back [portion],” Davis said in her car after the workout. “I am so freaking tired, this is why he eats so much as well, obviously.”

The workout is not meant for the average person interested in fitness. It pushes the limits of what the maximum level of activity in a workout should be, and is closer in intensity to two workouts rather than just one.

The routine involves seven back workouts and four bicep workouts

While most workouts are up to 24 sets long, Johnson’s routine requires around 50 sets. First-timers should consider breaking it down into three or four different separate workouts, as doing the whole thing in one session could be too much for a beginner to handle.

It starts with the back circuit, which dunks the user into the extended intensity of the workouts right off the bat.

Four sets of 8-12 reps of V-Bar Lat Pulldown

Four sets of 8-12 reps of Barbell Bent-Over Row

Two sets of 8-12 reps of Single-Arm Dumbbell Row to Lower Hip

Two sets of 8-12 reps of Single-Arm Dumbbell Row to Upper Ribcage

Three sets of 8-10 reps of Low Cable Row

Sevens sets of 8-10 reps of Lat Pulldowns

Seven sets of 8-10 reps of Back Extensions, do the last three to failure

Things don’t get any easier with the bicep circuit.

Seven sets of 8-12 reps of Low Cable Curls

Three sets of 8-12 reps of Machine Preacher Curls

Three sets of 10-15 reps of Front Double Bicep Curls

Three sets of 8-12 reps of Preacher Curls

Add it all up and you have a staggering 50 sets, which should leave you as fatigued as Davis and as hungry as Johnson.