Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson: At 23, I Had Only $7 In My Pocket -- Then I Turned My Life Around

Devan Joseph

In TNT’s new show “Wake Up Call,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson lends a helping hand to everyday people who are facing enormous challenges in their lives. From dysfunctional homes and dead-beat dads to sports teams that don’t gel and businesses struggling to survive. 

