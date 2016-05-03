We dare you to oversleep with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's new motivational alarm clock app

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “Project Rock” released this snooze-button free motivational alarm clock app called “Rock Clock.” Complete with amazing alarm tones featuring Johnson himself.
Produced by Jacqui Frank. Original reporting by Arielle Berger.
