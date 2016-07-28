People want The Rock to run for president and he's not saying no

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is possibly the most charismatic celebrity on Earth, and he’s not ruling out using that talent on the campaign trail.

At the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, people are holding up signs urging him to run. And while he’s ruling out a presidential run for 2016 (he missed filing deadlines, anyway), he still might run for office in the future.

“[I’m] grateful how this idea has become very real to a lot of people,” The Brahma Bull wrote on Instagram. “Years from now if I feel I can step up and become a strong, impactful and authentic leader for the people and our country – I will.

Kickin' off the Democratic National Convention LIVE on CNN and the people are callin' my name.? #PresidentRock A photo posted by therock (@therock) on Jul 25, 2016 at 8:38pm PDT

As Time’s Raisa Bruner noted, the “Pain & Gain” actor hasn’t been shy about potentially entering the political realm. When British GQ asked him about a future in politics, he said he’s thinking about it.

“I’ll be honest, I haven’t ruled politics out. I’m not being coy when I say that, but at the moment I am not sure. I can’t deny that the thought of being governor, the thought of being president, is alluring. And beyond that, it would be an opportunity to make a real impact on people’s lives on a global scale.”

He added the hashtag #PresidentRock to the Instagram post of someone holding a sign suggesting him for president, and it racked up more than 600,000 likes. He also keeps tweeting about how the presidency.

Cool piece on why I should run for President. Maybe one day. Surely the White House has a spot for my pick up truck..https://t.co/JpkZ4w1eh3

— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 25, 2016

President Obama low key had this made, but keep this between us guys. Highly classified. #PresidentRock https://t.co/rEsrA122cX

— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 26, 2016

Of course, he wouldn’t be the first actor to run for office. Ronald Reagan was the president of the Screen Actors Guild before becoming the governor of California, and then president. Arnold Schwarzenegger was one of the biggest movie star of the 1980s and 1990s before becoming California governor. And reality TV star Donald Trump officially claimed the Republican nomination for president last week. 2020 is going to be interesting.

NOW WATCH: Instagram is freaking out over glitter jars that supposedly reduce anxiety



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.