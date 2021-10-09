Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson makes his rap debut with ‘Face Off’ on Tech N9ne’s new album

Dwayne Johnson made his rap debut on Tech N9ne’s new album, ‘ASIN9NE.’ Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty

Dwayne Johnson, 49, is featured on Tech N9ne’s new single, “Face Off.”

Johnson agreed after Tech N9ne messaged him over Instagram.

He told Variety that other rappers previously asked him but waited because it had to “feel right.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is officially a rapper.

Johnson, who’s known as a former WWE superstar and A-list Hollywood actor, transitioned into rap music with his verse on Tech N9ne’s new album, “ASIN9NE.”

The 33-year-old rapped alongside Joey Cool and King Iso on the track “Face Off,” which featured Johnson talking about his Samoan roots and Teremana Tequila, his alcohol brand.

“It’s about tribe, it’s about power / We stay hungry, we devour / Put in the work, put in the hours and take what’s ours / Black and Samoan in my veins, my culture bangin’ with Strange / I change the game so what’s my motherfucking name (Rock!),” Johson rapped in the song.

He and Tech N9ne, real name Aaron Dontez Yates, spoke to Variety about the single ahead of the album’s release. The outlet reported that the two’s friendship began years ago when Johnson shared the rappers’ music on his social media pages. They formally met on the set of HBO’s TV series, “Ballers.”

“A lot of my friends who are hip hop artists – like big names – I’ve been asked a few times. But it just has to feel right,” Johnson told Variety. “When Tech texted me, I knew I would make this work. We’re aligned, just in terms of our work ethic and desire.”

“When Tech and I first met years ago on the set of ‘Ballers,’ we were talking about this idea about being the hardest worker in the room. He said something that I really appreciated: basically, ‘There could never be enough food in this room or on this set that could make me full because I always want to be hungry.’ I just love that,” Johnson continued.

Tech N9ne added that he knew he wanted a fighter featured on his song because it’s an “energy song.”

“This is going to get people pumped up to lift weights, pumped up for fights, pumped up for the game. Period,” Tech n9ne told Variety. “And what better person? Not Conor McGregor. I don’t know him. I know The Rock.”

“I said, ‘I just want you to talk some real motivational stuff at the end,” Tech N9ne said. “We got on the phone and structured it. He’s so talented, man. To be able to get on a song with master MCs and be a master MC himself? Dwayne did his thing. He said he wanted to go fast like us. After what he did on ‘Moana,’ I could see he had the rhythm.”

Johnson went on to say that although he doesn’t have current plans to dive into the hip hop scene, he might one day.

“If the song is right and if the collaboration feels real and authentic, I would love that,” Johnson told Variety. “I would love to do a repeat with Tech N9ne and Strange Music. If I had the opportunity to collaborate with another artist out there – hip hop artists, blues artists, outlaw country artists – then let’s talk and let’s figure it out. If I could rap about the right words that feel real and authentic to me, then I’ll be happy to break out that Teremana, take a few big swigs and jump back into the studio.”