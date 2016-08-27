How The Rock went from having only $7 to becoming one of the richest actors in the world

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been on an incredible run of late and things have only gotten better. Forbes has now named him the highest-paid actor in the world with $64.5 million earned in the past year.

Thanks to franchises like “Fast and the Furious” and “San Andreas,” his lifetime worldwide box-office gross is over $6 billion, and coming up he’s got a “Baywatch” movie and “Jumanji” sequel.

He’s also stepping into the superhero world in the near future as he’s signed on to be Doc Savage.

That’s not to mention his other endeavours like a YouTube channel, a production company, and endorsement deals.

Here we look back on the incredible career of “The Rock,” from a washed-up football player with only $7 to his name to becoming the highest-paid actor in the world.

Frank Pallotta and Mallory Schlossberg contributed to an earlier version of this story.

