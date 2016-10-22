The Rock is creating a wresting comedy show based on his life with Will Ferrell

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is going back to his early wrestling days for a new TV series.

According to Variety, Fox has made a pilot commitment for a comedy inspired by Johnson and former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz’s time in the professional wrestling world.

The untitled project gives a behind-the-scenes look at pro wrestling as it follows the unlikely friendship formed by a rising wrestling star and a comedy writer.

“This November will mark the 20th anniversary of my professional wrestling debut,” Johnson said in a statement. “I was 24 years old, putting in the hard work, making $40 bucks per match, and had no clue of the long journey that lay ahead of me with characters and backstage stories so colourful you’d think there’s no way that can be true. The entertaining show that goes on in front of the crowd pales in comparison to the insanely entertaining show that goes on backstage. Brian and myself can’t wait to tell our stories.”

The hour-long comedy will be executive produced by Johnson and Gewirtz as well as Will Ferrell and Adam McKay’s Gary Sanchez Productions.

This is just the latest project set to launch for the in-demand Johnson, who is according to Forbes currently the highest-paid actor in the world.

Along with recently wrapping films like “Baywatch,” “Fast 8,” and currently filming “Jumanji,” his HBO series “Ballers” is coming back for a third season next year and he is developing content for his YouTube channel through his Seven Bucks Productions, which is also producing the Fox wrestling series.

