Here's all the food The Rock eats in a single day

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wakes up incredibly early and works out more than the average human being. To keep his body fuelled through a long day of workouts, movie shoots, press appearances, and the occasional wrestling match, The Rock eats an insane amount of food. To prepare for the title role in 2014’s “Hercules,” Johnson ate seven large meals every day for six months. The estimated daily calorie count? 5,470 calories, according to Wolfram Alpha. Here’s the breakdown:

Meal 1 (857 calories): 10 oz. filet, 4 egg whites, 5 oz. oatmeal or Cream of Wheat

Meal 2 (947 calories): 8 oz. chicken, 2 cups white rice, 1 cup broccoli

Meal 3 (946 calories): 8 oz. halibut, 2 cups white rice, 1 cup asparagus

Meal 4 (773 calories): 8 oz. chicken, 12 oz. baked potato, 1 cup broccoli

Meal 5 (816 calories): 8 oz. halibut, 1.5 cups white rice, 1 cup asparagus

Meal 6 (846 calories): 8 oz. filet, 9 oz. baked potato, salad

Meal 7 (285 calories): 30 grams casein protein; 10 egg whites with onions, peppers, and mushrooms

