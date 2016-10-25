Here's the first clip of Dwayne Johnson singing in Disney's upcoming 'Moana'

The Rock can carry a tune!

Disney has released the first clip of Dwayne Johnson singing in its upcoming animated movie, “Moana,” and it’s pretty impressive.

Johnson plays Maui in the movie, a demi-God who travels with a young girl named Moana who has set sail for a fabled island.

In the movie, Johnson sings the song “You’re Welcome,” written by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Here’s a clip of the song from the movie:

Disney also released this clip of Moana’s first encounter with Maui.

“Moana” opens in theatres November 23.

