Here's the first clip of Dwayne Johnson singing in Disney's upcoming 'Moana'

YouTube/Disney‘Moana.’
The Rock can carry a tune!
Disney has released the first clip of Dwayne Johnson singing in its upcoming animated movie, “Moana,” and it’s pretty impressive.
Johnson plays Maui in the movie, a demi-God who travels with a young girl named Moana who has set sail for a fabled island.
In the movie, Johnson sings the song “You’re Welcome,” written by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Here’s a clip of the song from the movie:
Disney also released this clip of Moana’s first encounter with Maui.
“Moana” opens in theatres November 23.
