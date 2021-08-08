Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he showers 3 times a day and is the ‘opposite’ of stars who don’t bathe themselves or their kids daily

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson said he showers three times a day in response to fan’s Twitter post. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says he is the “opposite” of celebrities who don’t bathe daily or wash their kids every day.

Johnson, who stars in the new Disney film “Jungle Cruise,” responded to a fan’s Twitter post discussing celebrities and personal hygiene on Friday. The user wrote that the actor “can’t possibly be one of those stinky ones and we would all be weirdly heartbroken to find out otherwise.”

Dwayne responded in a tweet, saying: “Nope, I’m the opposite of a ‘not washing themselves’ celeb.”

“Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower,” Johnson added.

His response comes after some Hollywood stars opened up about their bathing habits, sparking a heated debate on how often people should shower.

In July, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis said they don’t wash their two children every day.

“Now, here’s the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point,” Kunis said on Dax Shepard’s podcast “Armchair Expert.”

Kristen Bell later said she “waits for the stink” before washing her and Shephard’s two daughters. Jake Gyllenhaal also joined the conversation, telling Vanity Fair that he finds that not bathing every day helps his “skin maintenance.”

“More and more, I find bathing to be less necessary,” Gyllenhaal told Vanity Fair.

Dr. Daniel S. Ganjian, a pediatrician at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in California, told Insider that celebrities who’ve spoken about not bathing their kids every day are onto something – as children only need baths when they’re dirty, or at least once a week.

“Our body makes natural oils to protect our hair and skin,” Ganjian told Burch. “It’s good to keep those natural oils going.”