The Rock hilariously reacts to the Oscars' best-picture meltdown

After a week of tense examination of how the wrong best-picture winner envelope got into the hands of presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway at Sunday’s Oscars, leave it to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to put a bow on the whole thing with a funny YouTube video.

The superstar actor is not just the king of the box office, but he’s also an expert at viral videos.

On Friday, he posted a video on his YouTube channel that breaks down “what really happened” after Dunaway said the best picture was “La La Land,” rather than the real winner “Moonlight.”

It consists of a narration of the now-famous still photo of the star-studded audience reaction (including Johnson’s) once it was clear a mistake was made. We hear Johnson trying to decide if he has to get onstage and use his powers to “help or destroy.” Then we move around to other famous faces in the shot (thanks to voice impersonations), like Matt Damon and Ben Affleck having an argument, Mel Gibson trying to stay calm, Sting singing all of his hits, and Meryl Streep pondering if she in fact won the best-picture Oscar.

Watch the hilarious video from The Rock below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.