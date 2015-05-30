How Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson went from WWE wrestler to Hollywood's box-office champ

Jasin Boland/Warner Bros. The Rock sets out to save his family from a massive earthquake in ‘San Andreas.’

After the global box-office success of “Furious 7,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returns to theatres this weekend in “San Andreas,” another high-octane adrenaline rush which sees Johnson saving lives as a first responder at the expense of the largest earthquake of all time.

Though the film has been getting mixed reviews, estimates are predicting the film will have an opening north of $US40 million.

Since 2002’s “The Scorpion King,” The Rock has become a box-office pariah proving he could win over audiences as a single dad in “Tooth Fairy” or as a heavy-hitting action star in “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island,” and the “Fast and Furious” saga. His movies combined have made over $US5.2 billion worldwide.

But before he was rocking the box office, he was just a wrestler, best known for his signature move “The People’s Elbow.”

Frank Pallotta and Mallory Schlossberg contributed to an earlier version of this story.

