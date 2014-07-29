How Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Went From WWE Wrestler To Hollywood's Box Office Champ

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Here’s how Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson became one of the top earning actors in Hollywood.

During his wrestling days, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was known as the “People’s Champion.“

But thanks to franchises like “Journey to the Center of the Earth” and “Fast and the Furious,” Johnson is now better known as Hollywood’s box office champion.

In total, his movies have made $4.3 billion worldwide, which helped make him Forbes’ top-grossing actor of 2013. This year, he ranked No.2 after pulling in a whopping $US52 million.

This weekend, he appeared in Brett Ratner’s “Hercules,” which beat tracking estimates to bring in $29 million opening weekend.

Here’s how Dwayne Johnson went from WWE wrestler to one of the top-grossing stars in the film industry.



