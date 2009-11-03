TV Execs Figure Out DVR Isn't The Death Of TV After All

Turns out TV execs had nothing to fear from DVR.



Initially the networks worried that DVR users would fast-forward through commercials. But for whatever reason, DVR viewers don’t. Instead, they just watch a lot more TV.

Hello, ad revenues!

NYT: Against almost every expectation, nearly half of all people watching delayed shows are still slouching on their couches watching messages about movies, cars and beer. According to Nielsen, 46 per cent of viewers 18 to 49 years old for all four networks taken together are watching the commercials during playback, up slightly from last year. Why would people pass on the opportunity to skip through to the next chunk of program content?

The most basic reason, according to Brad Adgate, the senior vice president for research at Horizon Media, a media buying firm, is that the behaviour that has underpinned television since its invention still persists to a larger degree than expected.

“It’s still a passive activity,” he said.

The winners? Fox’s “House,” CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother,” NBC’s “Heroes” – which is still awful, sorry! The loser: Jay Leno. Leno’s 10 p.m. talk show, intended as the saviour of NBC, is delivering low DVR ratings since not enough people are recording the show and “playing it back to overcome the commercial-skipping being done by a percentage of its live viewers,” says the Times.

Read the rest here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.