D'Vorkin: Forbes' "Re-architected And Redesigned Magazine" Will Evoke The Web

Earlier this week, we reported that the blogs at Forbes.com were getting a major overhaul and that every reporter would now be required to have one.



It was just a few days after Forbes shut down True/Slant, the freelance blogging startup it had purchased a few months earlier from Lewis D’Vorkin, who is now now Forbes’ chief product officer in charge of editorial.

Well, the new blogs are up and running, and they pretty much look identical to True/Slant, which suggests they share not only the same software, but also the same “entrepreneurial journalism” model D’Vorkin is now pushing at Forbes.

D’Vorkin has one post up so far on his blog, titled “The Copy Box,” in which he talks about a “growing kinship between Forbes magazine and Forbes.com” that will start to unfold later this year:

With the release of The Forbes 400 in late September we will unveil a completely re-architected and redesigned magazine. It will evolve over subsequent issues (as these things always do), with an eye toward introducing a Web sensibility to print. Simultaneously, we will introduce Phase 1 of a new Forbes.com. The first digital enhancements will be squarely focused on the Rich List.

We still haven’t heard any details about what all of this means for the Forbes editorial staff (they don’t even seem to know), which has been jolted by a few high-level departures over the past few months.

D’Vorkin told The New York Observer’s Zeke Turner that he’s envisioning “a mixture of a full-time staff base and hundreds and hundreds, if not thousands, of freelance contributors.”

That sounds like a pretty crowded and potentially unwieldy roster. How will it be managed? Who will cover what? (Lauren Kirchner has some astute thoughts on the matter, writing today on CJR.) And will the addition of so many new freelance contributors mean some existing staff will have to go? The rumour mill suggests as much.

If you know anything, we’d love to hear from you.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.