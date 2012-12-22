These Ad Execs Didn't Notice Their Drivers Had No Pants On Because They Were Reading The Paper

Sigrid Van Den Houte of Telenet finally notices what’s going on.

Photo: Duval Guillaume / YouTube

All of AdLand will grind to a halt for 1 minute and 50 seconds over the next few days as execs examine the new video from Belgium’s Duval Guillaume, the agency that has become the reigning king of online viral epics.Duval’s latest offering (below) isn’t a disappointment. But, alas, it also isn’t quite as good as “A dramatic surprise on a quiet square” or “Unlock the 007 in you,” Duval’s previous home-runs.



In the spot, titled “6 things you can miss while reading a newspaper,” Duval gave three major marketing clients — Yves De Voeght of Coca-Cola, Sigrid Van Den Houte of Telenet and Walter Torks BNP Paribas — a private driver for the day so they could read the newspaper undisturbed in the back seat of a Mercedes.

They were then subjected to the usual Duval street theatre.

As they were driven around town, a bear pulled up alongside them in a convertible; a man jogged down the street while on fire; and an astronaut crossed the street in front of them. Even when their chauffeurs stop for gas and take off their pants, the three execs don’t notice. They’re buried in their newspapers.

The commercial, shot for NewspapersWork, a Belgian news group, makes the point that papers still have a unique ability to retain the attention of their readers. (It’s not clear whether the execs are acting or if their reactions are real, but it’s still entertaining.)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.