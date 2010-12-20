Dutch Wikileaks Hacker Would Do It Again

Two young Dutch hackers who attacked sites like Visa in protest at actions against Wikileaks were arrested, and now one of them gave an interview.



A couple of things struck us about the interview.

The first is that Dutch cops sound nicer and more professional than American ones. After storming the 19-year-old’s house, they didn’t handcuff him and let him go to the bathroom and pack a few belongings before taking him away. Something tells us in the US a SWAT team would have behaved a bit differently.

The second is that the hacktivist says he has “learned his lesson” and yet “would do it again” which sounds to us like a contradiction in terms, unless the “lesson” is to use a proxy next time. We’re not sure the judge on his case is going to like this interview.

