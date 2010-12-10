Dutch Teenager Arrested For Pro-WikiLeaks DDoS Attacks

Photo: ap

A 16 year-old Dutch boy has been arrested in the Netherlands for his part in revenge attacks on websites that crossed WikiLeaks, PC World reports.The teenager has already confessed to his involvement in the attacks on Visa’s, MasterCard’s, and PayPal’s websites. All three companies cut WikiLeaks off to distance themselves from the organisation’s release of U.S. diplomatic cables.



The attacks by Anonymous have involved thousands of people working together, and at this point there is no indication that this teen played a particularly central role.

Other companies, most recently Amazon, have been called out as potential Anonymous targets. Given the group’s track record, we wouldn’t expect this arrest to send them running for cover.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.